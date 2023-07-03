The Supreme Court, reopening after a 42-day summer recess, requested a detailed status report from the Manipur government on measures taken to reduce ethnic violence in the state, as well as steps taken for rehabilitation camps for homeless and violence-affected people, force deployment and the law and order situation.

A Bench chaired by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud was hearing petitions about the violence in Manipur, including one from an NGO requesting Army protection for the minority Kuki tribals and action against parties targeting them.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre and Manipur government told the Supreme Court that the situation is slowly improving in the State. "Apart from civil police, Manipur rifles, companies of CAPF, 114 columns of the army and Manipur Commandos are there," he said.



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He further appealed to not give a "communal angle" to the issue. "My learned friend may not give this a communal angle- like Christians or something. Real human beings are being dealt with," he said.

According to lawyer Colin Gonsalves, the situation in Manipur has grown "very extreme." "As long as these armed groups do not disband, the situation will worsen." Last night, three tribals were slain and one was decapitated, the first tribal beheading. The Kukis do not assault. Kukis are on the offensive. Meitis are overstepping their bounds. "The army has stated that they are not allowed to do their job," he explained.

In response, the CJI stated that they will review the status report. The case has been scheduled for a hearing on July 10.

Meanwhile, further violence occurred in Manipur on Sunday, killing at least four people, including one victim who was allegedly decapitated, according to authorities.

Following the event, Bishnupur's 12-hour curfew relaxation was reduced to five hours. Chief Minister Biren Singh visited the scene of new violence to assess the situation and connect with residents.