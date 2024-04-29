The Supreme Court transferred the trial of arms theft case against Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) Chief David Hangshing and United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) leader Lhunkhoson Haokip from Manipur to Assam, on April 29.

The Bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan transferred the pending 2018 case to the Special Court (NIA) in Guwahati, Assam.

The Court, on April 22, expressed its readiness to transfer the case out of Manipur to some other jurisdiction. Regarding the same, the Court instructed Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee to decide upon a place or court outside Manipur on April 29, where the trial could conveniently take place.

Following the court’s ruling, the ASG on April 29 informed the court that the matter could be transferred to Guwahati, Assam. However, ASG also said that the suggestion to hold a trial at Guwahati wouldn't be seen as a concession, following which the court ordered the transfer of the case pending in Manipur to the Court of Special Judge (NIA), Guwahati, Assam.

The parties have been directed to appear before the Guwahati Special Court on June 3, 2024.

The transferee Special Court has the liberty to decide on the aspect of the recording of the statements or evidence through the video conferencing mode.

The case dates back to 2018, when a theft of 56 pistols and 58 magazines took place at the Director General Pool Armory inside the 2nd Manipur Rifles Battalion premises and were allegedly sold to certain separatist outfits.