10 Opposition MPs including Congress demanded discussion on Manipur violence as Parliament meets for the Monsoon session today.

The Opposition strongly criticized the centre after a 2-month-old video surfaced online showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

In a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, Congress president MallikarjunKharge accused the BJP of turning democracy and the rule of law into mobocracy in the violence-hit northeastern state.

"Humanity has died in Manipur. Modi government and the BJP has changed democracy and the rule of law into mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state. Narendra Modi ji, India will never forgive your silence," the Congress leader tweeted.

The country was rocked by a video that went viral on July 19 showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur. Appalled at the agonising violence unleashed on women in Manipur, several political leaders including Bollywood condemned the incident and have demanded strict punishment against the perpetrators.



Also read : Shaken, disgusted: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar condemns violence against women in Manipur after horrific video surfaces