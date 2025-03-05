The Thadou Community International (TCI) has extended its support for the Government of India’s recent initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability in Manipur.

In a statement, TCI welcomed the decisions taken during the high-level security review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 1, 2025, and emphasized the need for inclusive and transparent implementation of these measures.

Following nearly two years of unrest, the latest government measures have provided a ray of hope for reconciliation and rebuilding in Manipur. One of the key decisions, ensuring free movement on all roads from March 8, 2025, has been hailed as a much-needed relief for communities suffering from prolonged disruptions. The government has also assured strict action against any attempts to obstruct public movement, which is expected to contribute to restoring normalcy in the region.

Additionally, the focus on strengthening border security and dismantling networks involved in extortion and drug trafficking has been recognized as a significant move toward long-term stability. These steps are expected to enhance national security while also fostering socio-economic development for future generations.

While welcoming these efforts, TCI stressed the need for an inclusive and just approach to implementing peace measures. The organization stated that sustainable peace can only be achieved through dialogue, trust-building, and fair representation of all communities.



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“History has shown that sustainable peace is built on justice, inclusion, and meaningful engagement with affected communities. Manipur’s path to stability must follow these global best practices,” the statement read. TCI urged all stakeholders, including government authorities, civil society groups, and community leaders, to work together in a spirit of cooperation to achieve a peaceful and prosperous Manipur.

As part of its statement, TCI reaffirmed the distinct ethnic identity of the Thadou people, emphasizing that they are a separate and independent entity from the Kuki community. The organization expressed concerns over any misrepresentation of Thadou identity and called for accurate recognition of Manipur’s diverse ethnic groups as a crucial step toward long-term peace and reconciliation.

“Thadou is not Kuki, or underneath Kuki, or part of Kuki, but a separate, independent entity from Kuki. Any organization that incorporates ‘Thadou’ but espouses Kuki and misrepresents Thadou as Kuki is illegitimate and does not represent the Thadou people and their interests,” the statement quoted from the Thadou Convention Declaration – 2024.

TCI reiterated its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote peace, security, and development in Manipur and beyond. The organization urged the Government of India to engage with the Thadou community in the decision-making process, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns are addressed.

“We stand ready to engage in constructive dialogue with relevant authorities and civil society organizations to contribute toward a peaceful and harmonious future,” the statement concluded.

As Manipur moves toward reconciliation and stability, the role of inclusive governance, recognition of diverse identities, and collaborative peace-building efforts will be essential in ensuring lasting peace in the state.