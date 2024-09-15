After Meghalaya Food and Civil Supplies Minister Comingone Ymbon stated that the lack of railways in the state contributes to a rise in the prices of essential commodities, the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) criticised him for using the issue to deflect attention from the government's failure to address the problem.

In a statement, the KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah the claim "irresponsible" and urged the public to not believe such statements.

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He further emphasised the union's opposition against railway lines in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills area, stating that the KSU will not allow its implementation until mechanisms have been put in place to prevent influx into the state. Thabah stressed the importance of the implementation of the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation 1873 or the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Recalling the 1989 protests against railways in the state, Thabah stated that the union will take action if any such initiative is taken.

Comingone Ymbon, on September 13 accused the opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) for playing politics over the issue of price rise to fool people ahead of the upcoming elections to the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

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According to the minister, the absence of railways and the total dependence on trucks for transportation of essential commodities are also contributing factors to price rise.

His statement came as a reaction to the one-day sit-in-demonstration staged by the opposition VPP as a mark of protest against price rise of essential commodities, which is affecting the people of the state of Meghalaya to a great extent.