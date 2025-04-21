The Assam Rifles intercepted 23 trucks allegedly involved in illegal timber smuggling in Kampang Khullen, located in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

The operation took place on April 16 and marks one of the largest recent seizures in the region.

The estimated value of the seized timber stands at Rs 14.28 lakhs. All confiscated goods were promptly handed over to the Forest Department for further verification and legal action.



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Authorities have linked such smuggling operations to Valley-Based Insurgent Groups (VBIGs), which often rely on illegal timber trade as a source of funding.

The Assam Rifles’ action is part of an ongoing drive to dismantle these illicit networks and protect the region’s natural resources.

Officials said such operations will continue with increased surveillance and inter-agency coordination to prevent forest exploitation and disrupt funding channels for insurgent activities.