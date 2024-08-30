Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose criticised Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for his comments on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's handling of protests following the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital.

Ghose stated that Singh had no 'moral authority' to comment on West Bengal given the situation in Manipur.

Singh had earlier criticised Banerjee in an interview with PTI, saying her initial response to the incident did not impress everyone and accused her of attending rallies instead of taking action.

Ghose countered this by highlighting the ongoing struggles in Manipur, where thousands remain in relief camps and over 220 people have died in ethnic violence.



Also Read: Manipuri Meitei Association demands Home Minister to address misleading genocide allegations and support peace initiatives

She emphasised that the Kolkata Police solved the case within 24 hours, contrasting it with Manipur's situation where police allegedly took months to file FIRs.

Ghose further said that the Manipur CM had failed to provide hope and relief to his people over the last 18 months and accused the BJP of playing violent politics with rape.

Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then, more than 220 people, including members of both communities and security personnel, have been killed in the violence.