Tour operators demand Manipur Governor to permit pre-arrival PAP for foreign tourists

Tour operators in Manipur have appealed to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to allow foreign tourists to apply for Protected Area Permits (PAP) before their arrival in India, aiming to boost international tourism in the state, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

A delegation led by H. Radhakrishna Sharma, State-in-Charge of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Manipur, submitted a memorandum to the governor on Monday outlining the difficulties faced in securing PAPs for foreign visitors.

The association proposed that PAP applications be processed during visa issuance in the traveller’s home country and suggested authorising recognised tour operators and IATO members to apply on behalf of their clients.



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Governor Bhalla took note of the concerns and appreciated the association’s efforts to promote sustainable tourism in Manipur.

The Central government had reimposed the Protected Area Permit system in Manipur and two neighbouring states in December 2024 due to security concerns.