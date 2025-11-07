Tribal student bodies in Manipur threaten to boycott NIA over alleged bias against Kuki-Zo community

Several tribal student organisations in Manipur warned that they would be compelled to boycott the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if the agency continues to summon members of the Kuki-Zo community in its ongoing probes, alleging systemic bias and selective targeting.

In a joint statement, the Zomi Students’ Federation, Kuki Students’ Organisation, and Hmar Students’ Association claimed that recent developments reflect an attempt to “suppress voices” and “criminalise community leadership.” The groups accused the NIA of displaying a “high degree of bias” in filing and handling cases related to the ethnic conflict, asserting that “innocent society leaders” had been unfairly targeted.

The student bodies also defended the four members of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) who were killed in an army operation earlier this week at Khanpi village under Henglep subdivision in Churachandpur district, describing them as “youths dedicated to defending their land.”



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The joint statement was issued on the day the four slain UKNA cadres were laid to rest. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) had earlier called a total shutdown in Churachandpur town from noon until the burial was completed as a mark of respect and mourning. The bandh, which ended around 5.30 pm, saw a mixed response — with most market areas remaining open while normal life was partially disrupted in certain localities.

The statement marks a further escalation of tensions between tribal civil society groups and central agencies, amid the ongoing unrest and deepening ethnic mistrust in the state.