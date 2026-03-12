Two found dead, 21 captivated civilians release, CM announces to hand over the case to NIA

Two individuals who were reportedly abducted were found dead on Thursday, after 21 civilians who were reportedly captivated in retaliation along the Ukhrul-Imphal route were safely release, Leader of the House informed the ongoing Manipur budget session that the case will be handed over to the National Investigating Agency (NIA).

Leader of the House made the statement on Thursday during the ongoing seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative assembly here in Imphal.

Seeking the attention of Manipur Home Minister, K Govindas, during a calling attention motion on a heavy exchange of gunfire incident at Thawai village and abduction of civilians along Imphal-Ukhrul road, Congress opposition MLA, K Meghachandra, sought clarification on the government’s initiatives regarding the issue to prevent further escalation.

Responding to the calling attention motion raised by Congress MLA, K Meghachandra from opposition bench ,home minister K Govindas clarified that a gunfight reportedly occurred at around 6.30 am to 9 am on Wednesday at Mapithel hill range, Ukhrul district between two armed groups. The gunfight occurred after two Kuki villagers were allegedly abducted by some armed groups.

During the gunfight, one civilian Lalminthang Haokip, 40, sustained a minor bullet injury and was evacuated to a health centre in Kangpokpi district, he added.



Also Read: 20 civilians held hostage in Manipur’s Ukhrul released early morning today

Later in retaliation, 21 civilians belonging to Tangkhul Naga travelling along Ukhrul-Imphal road were abducted by some Kuki population at Shangkai village, Ukhrul district, Govindas informed the assembly floor.

Continuing his statement, Govindas said, in connection with the issue Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand held a meeting with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Wednesday evening.

Later, CM issued a statement for the safe and immediate unconditional release of the captivated civilians. The statement also warned that stringent action will be taken against those found responsible for any unlawful act and urged all to shun violence.

With efforts from district administration and civil bodies of both the warring communities, the 21 civilians were safely released on Thursday at around 3 am, he added.

Govindas informed the assembly floor that “any demand cannot be fulfilled with violence or by pointing a gun at one another, which is becoming a trend in Manipur. For each violence or clash, a solution can be brought on a negotiating table instead of violence. All the communities should cooperate with each other so as to bring peace in Manipur.”

Meanwhile, two individuals who were earlier abducted were found dead at Mapithel hill range, Ukhrul district, on Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

The individuals were identified as Thengin Baite of Thawai Kuki village, Kamjong district and Thangboimang Khongsai of Shangkai Ukhrul district.

Supplementing the clarification of home minister, K Govindas, leader of the house, Y Khemchand further informed that in the 36 ethnic communities inhabiting in the state, most of the communities have started forgetting that before being Meitei, Naga or Kuki all the communities should be aware that people living in Manipur are ‘Manipuri’.

He said incident of abduction and killing of two civilians will be handed over to NIA for further investigation and to book the culprits involved in the crime.