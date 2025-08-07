Two KCP (PWG) cadres arrested in Manipur; arms and explosives seized in Churachandpur

Security forces in Manipur arrested two active cadres of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) — KCP (PWG) — during separate operations on August 6.

The first arrest was made at Yurembam Awang Leikai under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district, where Leiphrakpam Herojit Meetei (41) was apprehended from his residence. He was allegedly involved in extorting money from the public to raise party funds. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession.

In another intelligence-led operation, security personnel arrested Ingudum Tularanjan Meitei alias Abung (29) of Taothong Mamang Leikai, under Lamshang Police Station, from Ahallup Lai Haraopham in Imphal East district. He was found in possession of a wallet containing ₹80 and a voter ID card. Preliminary investigation revealed his involvement in the abduction and confinement of a doctor for ransom at Lamdeng Khunou in August 2024.



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In a separate combing operation on the same day, Manipur Police recovered a cache of arms and explosives from Gothol village under Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur district. The recoveries included:

One AK Ghatak rifle with an empty magazine

Two improvised mortars (pumpi)

Four improvised rocket bombs

Nineteen rounds of improvised mortar ammunition

Security forces continue to conduct cordon and search operations across vulnerable and fringe areas of the state to tackle insurgency, extortion, and criminal activities. Authorities have stated that the intensified operations will continue in the coming days to ensure public safety and law enforcement.