Security forces arrested two active cadres of PREPAK (PRO) in the Papal Lamkhai area of Thoubal District, Manipur, on 11 June 2024.

The arrested individuals are identified as Wahengbam Sanathoi Singh, also known as Malinga, aged 21, and Huirem Opendro Singh, aged 44, informed police on June 12.

Items recovered from their possession include four mobile phones, Rs. 50,000 in cash, and one car.

In another case, on Juen 11, security forces arrested one active member of the KYKL organisation identified as Kshetrimayum Romajit Meitei @ Polo (32 yrs) from Waithou Sangomsang area, Thoubal District.



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From his possession the following items were recovered: - (a) 01 (one) HE-36 Hand Grenade and (b) 01 (one) phone with a sim card.

Security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts in Manipur.

A total of 123 checkpoints were established across various districts, resulting in the detention of 66 individuals for violations.

Additionally, the movement of 255 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 was ensured.

Strict security measures have been implemented in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are provided in sensitive areas to ensure the free and safe passage of vehicles.