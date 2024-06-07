Unexploded bombs suspected to be from the World War II era have been unearthed in the Kakching district of Manipur, raising concerns about safety in the area.

According to police source, the report has come that workers at a brick kiln in Laimanai Mamang hills under Waikhong police station in Kakching district of Manipur, came across two old bombs while digging for earthworks.

The owner of the brick kiln, Elangbam Nabakumar from Imphal East reported to the Manipur police about the discovery of an old bomb.

Responding to it, a team from Waikhong police station in Manipur rushed to the spot and safely collected the bombs, placing them under their custody.

Later in the afternoon, the bomb squad team of Manipur Police detected and conducted a controlled detonation of the bombs at a secure location near the hill range.



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