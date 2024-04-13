Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Manipur on April 15 to campaign for the BJP and NPF candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha Election.

Preparation for his visit has started in full swing at Hapta Kangjeibung.

As per sources, he will land at Imphal International AirPort at 3 pm on April 15. He will directly proceed to Hapta Kangjeibung where he will address public.

During his short visit, he will campaign for BJP of inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh and NPF candidate for outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, Kachui Timothy Zimik.

He will be leave Imphal on the day itself after election rally.

It may be mentioned that Amit Shah came to state on May last year and camped here for around 3 days when conflict was at peak to take stock of situation.

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