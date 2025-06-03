Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to review key issues concerning the state, including border security, rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs), and the prevailing law and order situation.

According to an official statement, the meeting was attended by Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh, Security Advisor to the Manipur government, and other senior officials.

The discussions focused on critical matters such as relief and rehabilitation efforts for IDPs, the progress of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border, and maintaining peace and stability across the state.

The review included a detailed assessment of the ongoing support being provided to IDPs in both hill and valley regions. The officials evaluated current relief facilities, the status of rehabilitation measures, and discussed a long-term resettlement strategy.



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The high-level delegation also visited two relief camps in Churachandpur — Dorcas Veng and Sadhbhavna Mandap at Tuibong. At Dorcas Veng, Govind Mohan inaugurated a crèche facility and a women's tailoring programme, while at Sadhbhavna Mandap, he launched a crèche-cum-children’s library to strengthen child welfare at the camp.

During the visits, the team interacted with displaced families, inspected the infrastructure and relief materials, and listened to the concerns of IDP caretakers, assuring them of sustained government support.

As a gesture of encouragement, 15 students from the two camps — five from Dorcas Veng and ten from Tuibong — who successfully cleared the HSLC and Higher Secondary Examinations 2025, were felicitated by the Union Home Secretary with certificates of appreciation.

The visiting team also included Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar S, and other senior administrative and security officials.