The National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi in association with Penguin and Imasi Foundation has curated interaction with authors L Somi Roy and Dr Thangjam Hindustani Devi of the book titled, Feathers, Fools and Farts at its Library on February 6.

The book is an interesting account of the Manipuri folktales retold creatively. The illustrations of the book form a major element and represent the deep-rooted visual culture of Manipur.

Along with the author, a special reading of an excerpt from the book also read by Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs.

Meenakshi Lekhi read the story from the book The Autumn Lamp – Mera wa yungba about the brotherhood between the Meitei and Tankhul.



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Dr Somi said, "The launch of Feathers, Fools and Farts at and by NGMA is special to me particularly because it shines the spotlight on the illustrations by Sapha Yumnam. It is the first program on Manipuri art at the museum. We are known for our performing arts but our visual arts tradition is barely known at all, even to us Manipuris. Sapha has introduced what we call Subika Art, based on the artwork in the subika manuscripts of Manipur, means in effect, the introduction of an entirely new art form to the world of South Asian art. Therefore in this, Penguin, the publisher of both books And That Is Why and Feathers, Fools and Farts, has played an important and unprecedented role in the creation of art history

Dr. Hindustani Says, “The launch program of Feathers, Fools and Farts is special to me because this program brings together art and stories of Manipur in a unique way.

NGMA’s program about the art form in the illustrations will therefore play an important role in highlighting Manipuri art as a unique art form.

Penguin would commission not just this book about folk tales from Manipur illustrated in this art form but has already commissioned the earlier book on Manipuri myths (And That is Why, by L Somi Roy) which is illustrated in the same art style speaks to the unique role that Penguin has had in highlighting this art form.

The program is also special as it is perhaps the first Manipuri book event at the NGMA library.