Union minister Savitri Thakur conducts extensive development review in Manipur's Jiribam

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, carried out an extensive inspection of key developmental projects across Jiribam and Borobekra Sub-Divisions in Manipur’s Jiribam district. The visit aimed to review the implementation and progress of central and state-sponsored schemes across multiple sectors.

During her visit, the Union Minister inspected various sites, including Lalpani Primary School, Sonapur Amrit Sarovar, the One Stop Centre at Chingdong Leikai, Gulamchat Child Care Institute at Patchao, Kadamtala Anganwadi Centre, and the District Hospital at Ningsingkhul.

She also visited the Rubber and Agar plantation site at Ningsingkhul, Vanamahotsava Nursery Centre at Uchathol, Kalinagar Water Treatment Plant, PMAY (U) houses in Lakhipur Ward No. 9, and the PWD Guest House at Babupara.

At Lalpani Primary School, Thakur participated in the 150 Years of Vande Mataram commemoration. Interacting with students, she said “Vande Mataram” is more than a song—it is a call for unity and national pride. Drawing inspiration from former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, she urged children to value education and called for gender equality in education and opportunities.

At Sonapur Amrit Sarovar, the Minister interacted with villagers and assured them that a proposal for enhancement of the 100-day work scheme under MGNREGS would be sent to the concerned ministry.

She also reviewed the functioning of the One Stop Centre and Child Care Institutions, interacting with women and children. At Gulamchat Child Care Institute, she instructed officials to ensure regular health check-ups, nutritious meals, yoga sessions, and better school attendance for children.

During her inspection of the Kadamtala Anganwadi Centre, she discussed with staff the implementation of nutrition and maternal health schemes, including Poshan Tracker and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

At the District Hospital, Ningsingkhul, Thakur interacted with doctors and patients and reviewed the facilities at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, Gynaecology and Immunisation Units, ICU, and laboratory. She also administered Oral Polio Vaccine to infants and emphasized maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in hospital surroundings.

She later visited the Ningsingkhul Biodiversity Park, where she planted a Bokul tree and paid homage to the statues of Manipur’s freedom heroes — Bir Tikendrajit, Paona Brajabashi, and Thangal General. She expressed hope that the park would become a popular public recreation site and recommended building boundary walls for its protection.

At the Divisional Forest Office in Uchathol, the Minister inspected the Van Mahotsava Nursery Centre and the Rubber and Agar plantation sites, where officials demonstrated latex extraction and processing.



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Thakur also addressed personnel of the 87 Battalion CRPF at Uchathol, commending their service and sacrifice. She said, “The nation sleeps peacefully because of your selfless dedication,” and highlighted the importance of Nari Shakti (women’s empowerment).

Later, she visited PMAY (U) housing sites in Lakhipur and interacted with beneficiaries. At the Kalinagar Water Treatment Plant, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), she reviewed progress and functionality.

At the PWD Guest House in Babupara, Thakur attended an exhibition showcasing the One District One Product initiative and products made by SHGs and village livelihood federations under MSRLM. She encouraged women entrepreneurs to avail benefits under PMJJBY and PMSBY insurance schemes and said her visit aimed to empower women in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar (IAS) welcomed the Union Minister and briefed her on the district’s topography, economy, and developmental challenges. The Minister expressed gratitude for the warm reception and assured full cooperation for the district’s growth.

The Union Minister was accompanied by senior officials including Additional Secretary (WCD) Valeti Premchand, SP Jiribam Prakhar Pandey (IPS), DFO E. Nirmala Chanu, ADC Th. Manoranjan Singh, and other district officers.

Thakur concluded her visit by reaffirming her commitment to strengthening women’s welfare, child development, and sustainable growth in Jiribam, emphasizing that development must reach every corner of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.