The United Naga Council has expressed shock and condemned the recent bomb attack at the residence of Eno. Khashim Vashum, the Minister of Transport, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Government of Manipur.

As per sources, an explosive device was detonated by unknown assailants on the evening of September 14, around 8:30 p.m., in Ukhrul.

In a strongly worded statement, the Council decried this "heinous act of dehumanization," stating that such acts of violence serve only to disrupt the tranquility of the region. They emphasized that resorting to threats and intimidation to fulfill malicious intentions is not a viable solution to any problem. This attack, described as a cowardly assault not only on the minister and his family but on all peace-loving citizens, was seen as a direct challenge to the rule of law and an affront to democratic values.

The United Naga Council called for a prompt and thorough investigation into the incident, urging the concerned authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly. They stressed the need for strict and exemplary punishment to deter such criminal activities in the future.

Furthermore, the Council urged the Naga community to remain vigilant against forces that seek to divide and undermine their unity. They cautioned against falling prey to sinister designs that aim to sabotage their shared aspirations. The Council concluded with a call for wisdom and peace to prevail in the region.

Also read: Manipur CM N Biren Singh launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' with focus on cleanliness and public participation