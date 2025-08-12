United Naga Council warns of escalated agitation over border fencing, scrapping of FMR

The United Naga Council (UNC) has announced plans to intensify its agitation against the Manipur and Central governments over the unilateral abrogation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the construction of border fencing in what it calls the Naga homeland.

In a statement issued after its Presidential Council Meeting on Tuesday, the apex Naga body said the expiry of its 20-day ultimatum to the authorities had left it with “no choice” but to escalate its movement. The UNC accused both governments of showing “indifferent” attitudes despite repeated public rallies, demonstrations, and submission of memoranda in a democratic and civil manner.



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The council said it would announce the mode of agitation and its operational plan within 15 days, calling on all constituent, subordinate, and associate units, along with allied organisations such as the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) and the Naga Women’s Union (NWU), to mobilise resources and prepare for collective action.

Reaffirming its stance, the UNC declared it would remain “steadfast and committed” to protecting Naga rights, culture, and traditional cross-border ties, vowing to stand firm until its demands were addressed. The dispute over the FMR — which had allowed cross-border movement between India and Myanmar within a defined zone — and the planned fencing has sparked strong opposition from Naga groups, who see the measures as undermining historical and cultural linkages across the border.