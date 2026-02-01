Villagers warn of 72-hour NH-202 blockade over stalled expansion and compensation issues in Manipur's Ukhrul

Residents of Hungpung, Shangshak Phunghon, Shangshak Khullen and Hatha villages of Ukhrul district in Manipur, have warned of a 72-hour blockade along National Highway-202 from February 4 to 6 if the Government fails to address their long-pending grievances.

The villagers said the highway stretch from Finch Corner to Choithar Junction will be completely blocked for 72 hours in protest against the delay in completion of the NH-202 expansion work and the non-payment of land compensation to affected households.

According to the residents, a representation was submitted to the Ukhrul Deputy Commissioner on January 28, seeking immediate intervention in the neglected expansion project and the unresolved compensation issue. They pointed out that the NH-202 widening work began in 2018, but the crucial Finch Corner to Choithar Junction stretch has been left unattended.

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Terming NH-202 a lifeline of Ukhrul district, the villagers said the highway is vital for emergency medical services, commerce, education and the overall wellbeing of the population. Despite completion of land acquisition, compensations are yet to be released, they alleged.

They further stated that works under Package-3 and Package-4 have been stalled, causing immense public hardship. The road is riddled with potholes and is frequently affected by landslides, worsening travel conditions and safety risks.

While construction work under the Yaingangpokpi to Finch Corner package is ongoing, the Finch Corner to Hungpung package tender has reportedly been cancelled due to pending funds. The tender for the Hungpung to Choithar package has not yet been floated, the villagers said.

The residents warned that the proposed blockade would be withdrawn only if the concerned Government authorities provide a concrete assurance of visible progress within a week.