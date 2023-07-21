Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on July 21 attacked Prime Minister Modi and accused him of not addressing the Manipur tragedy that has unfolded in the state post-May 3rd.

Jairam further said that what Prime Minister said on Manipur violence on July 20 was totally diversionary.

''A horrific video got the PM to break his silence on Manipur even though what he said was totally diversionary and didn't address the tragedy that has unfolded in the state post-May 3rd,'' Jairam tweeted.

The Congress leader also demanded Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Sing's resignation claiming that he has no moral right to continue in his position.

''It now transpires that a complaint on the horrendous atrocity perpetrated was made to the National Commission on Women way back on June 12th. No action was taken. And just yesterday the Manipur CM admitted on television that this is just one instance and that more such barbarities have taken place.

A horrific video got the PM to break his silence on Manipur even though what he said was totally diversionary and didn't address the tragedy that has unfolded in the state post-May 3rd.



It now transpires that a complaint on the horrendous atrocity perpetarated was made to the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 21, 2023

The CM has no moral right to continue in his position, he must step down immediately. The PM must speak in Parliament after which a discussion should take place,'' Jairam added.

On July 20, Prime Minister Modi broke his silence on Manipur violence after a video of two women being paraded by a mob in Manipur surfaced on July 19.

The Prime Minster in a strongly worded statement said that the Chief Ministers of all states should take serious note of their security preparedness and provide safety and protection to the women and children of the state.

Expressing pain over the heinous attack against the women in Manipur, the PM said that the guilty won't be spared.

"It is a dark and abominable act that has no place in our society. The perpetrators behind this gruesome act will not be spared. No guilty will be spared. The law will take its course with all its might. The incident that happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,'' PM said Modi ahead of the Monsoon session.

The viral video said to be two-month-old, shows two women being paraded naked by a mob.

As per reports, the women were allegedly gang-raped before being paraded naked by the mob and the incident took place on May 4, 2023.

Also read: Deeply pained: PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur violence, says ‘no one will be spared’