Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on July 7 questioned the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar if the US Ambassador Eric Garcetti will be summoned by the Centre for expressing his concern over the violence and killings in Manipur and calling it a matter of "human concern."

In a tweet, the Congress leader wrote, "Will the External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar summon the US Ambassador and tell him in no uncertain terms that the USA has no role whatsoever to play in Manipur? The responsibility for bringing back peace and harmony in Manipur is that of the Union Govt, the state govt, the civil society and political parties in the state, especially. The Prime Minister is silent and the Home Minister has been ineffective. That does not mean that there is any opening for any other country. This is an Indian challenge which we as Indians have to address sensitively and resolutely."

This comes after, Eric Garcetti, the U.S. Ambassador to India, has expressed concern over the violence and killings in Manipur, calling it a matter of "human concern."



Also Read: U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti offers support for Manipur, calls it a matter of "human concern"

During a press conference in Kolkata on July 6, Garcetti conveyed the United States' readiness to assist India in dealing with the situation if requested. He also praised the multi-religious nature of Kolkata and expressed interest in promoting investment in the eastern and northeastern parts of India.

Speaking about the situation in Manipur, Garcetti emphasized the need for peace and extended prayers for the region. He noted that the United States views the issue not merely as a strategic concern but as a matter of human concern. Acknowledging the progress made in the Northeast and East of India, Garcetti stressed that peace is essential for further advancements. The U.S. stands ready to provide collaboration, projects, and investment once peace is established in Manipur.

During his visit to Kolkata, Garcetti highlighted the strategic significance of the Northeast, which shares borders with five neighbouring countries. Garcetti recognized the historical and intellectual legacy of Kolkata, mentioning notable figures like Rabindra Nath Tagore, Mother Teresa, Satyajit Ray, Saurav Ganguly, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He commended the city's inclusive spirit and vibrant celebrations of various festivals.