Woman KCP (City Meitei) cadre arrested in Imphal East

Security forces have arrested a woman cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) from Wangkhei Andro Parking area in Imphal East district.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Wahengbam Kiran Singh (45).

According to official sources, the arrest came during an intelligence-based operation aimed at cracking down on extortion and other criminal activities in the state. Authorities said combing, cordon, and search operations have been intensified across Manipur to trace those involved in insurgent activities.



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In a separate operation on Wednesday, security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition from the Ngairangbam Maning Loukon area in Imphal West district.

The recovered items include a modified .303 rifle with a magazine, two country-made single-barrel guns, a pistol with a magazine, two hand grenades without detonators, and several cartridges.

Security agencies said the coordinated operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb underground militant activities and restore peace and stability in Manipur.