10 MT of South West Garo Hills black pepper shipped to Mumbai

In a significant milestone for the farmers of South West Garo Hills, 10 metric tons of locally cultivated black pepper were shipped to Mumbai from Chapahati Prime Hub on Thursday evening.

The shipment was facilitated by the Kerupara and Dingampara Integrated Village Cooperative Societies (IVCS) under Zikzak block, with support from M-LAMP and the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBMA).

The black pepper consignment, collected from local farmers, has been dispatched to Sundardas Ratansey Spice Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai, a prominent spice buyer. This marks the second major shipment from the district, following the first in 2023, when Dimiligre IVCS sent 11 tons of black pepper to Mumbai.

For the current shipment, Kerupara IVCS contributed 6,600 kg of black pepper purchased at ₹640 per kg, while Dingampara IVCS collected 3,400 kg at a slightly lower rate of ₹610 per kg due to quality assessment differentials.



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The successful dispatch was the result of collaborative efforts involving the Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak, who ensured smooth logistical coordination, and the Am’beng Farmers & Producers Association, which mobilized the farming community. MBMA’s Marketing Executive Bravantyo K. Marak played a key role in maintaining consistent communication with the buyers.

According to Grikseng Ch. Marak, District Project Manager of MBMA, the Directors of Sundardas Ratansey Spice Pvt. Ltd.—Satish Dharamsey Pallicha and Kalind Satish Pallicha—have confirmed that the black pepper from South West Garo Hills will be supplied to Everest Masala & Everest Food Products, one of India’s leading spice brands known for its widespread distribution and exports.

The shipment highlights the growing market access and value chain integration for spice farmers in Meghalaya, with promising prospects for sustained livelihood improvement in the region.