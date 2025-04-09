Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said eleven more miners are all set to get the mining opening permission for starting scientific mining of coal in the state soon.

As of now three miners have started extracting coal using scientific mining methods as prescribed by the Central authorities and they are dealing with issues of safe transportation, he said on Tuesday.

"Mining of coal by three (3) miners in the state has started in a scientific manner after the Coal Ministry was satisfied with the work of extracting coal," said Sangma.

“As far as the latest information, about 11 more miners are just on the verge of getting the mining opening permissions. I don’t know the exact status but in a matter of one or two months we will be able to see 10 to 11 miners getting permission to start scientific mining. They are mostly from East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills,” he added.



Also Read: 'Let results speak': Meghalaya CM shrugs off critics as pass rates surge