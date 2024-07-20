Forty students from Meghalaya are currently making their way back home to Shillong from Srimantapur in Tripura, following their successful evacuation from Bangladesh.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma confirmed their safe passage in a tweet, stating, "Forty students from Meghalaya, safely repatriated from Dhaka are on their way to Shillong from Srimantapur in Tripura."

This journey marks the final leg of a carefully coordinated evacuation effort amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. The students, mostly pursuing medical studies, were evacuated from Dhaka earlier in the day. They first entered India through Agartala, Tripura, before beginning their transit to Shillong.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya CM reports on student repatriation amid Bangladesh unrest

The Meghalaya government had made extensive preparations for their return, with buses kept on standby in Agartala and other logistical arrangements in place. This evacuation is part of a larger repatriation effort by Indian authorities to ensure the safety of citizens, particularly students, in Bangladesh during the current period of instability.

Throughout the process, Chief Minister Sangma has kept the public informed, earlier tweeting about the government's constant communication with the Indian Embassy and medical colleges in Bangladesh to facilitate the students' safe return.