Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has provided updates on the repatriation of students from Bangladesh amid ongoing civil unrest in the neighbouring country. The clashes, which intensified on Thursday, have resulted in multiple deaths and widespread destruction, including the torching of the state broadcaster's building.

Sangma reported that 284 individuals entered India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Dawki in Meghalaya. This group comprised 115 Indians (including 8 from Meghalaya), 168 Nepalese, and one Canadian citizen.

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The Meghalaya government is also coordinating with Tripura officials to facilitate the safe return of Indian students. "140 students crossed the Sonamura border, 40 through Akhaura and 200 more are on their way to return to India through Tripura," Sangma tweeted.

In a subsequent update, the Chief Minister confirmed that medical students from Bangladesh had safely crossed the Sonamura border in Tripura. He expressed gratitude to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and the Border Security Force for their assistance in the repatriation efforts.

As the situation in Bangladesh remains volatile, authorities in neighbouring Indian states continue to monitor developments and assist in the safe return of students and other affected individuals.