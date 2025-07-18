Abandoned bag sparks bomb scare, turns out to contain ganja in Shillong’s Polo Bazaar

Panic gripped Shillong’s bustling Polo Bazaar on Friday afternoon after an abandoned black bag, initially feared to be an explosive device, was spotted near a busy section of the market.

The discovery triggered a major security alert, prompting the immediate deployment of the Bomb Disposal Squad.

The suspicious bag was noticed around 2 PM, leading to a swift response by security personnel who cordoned off the area and summoned bomb experts. The situation escalated until a man, later identified as Nijumu Fithu (24), a resident of Kenouzou Colony in Nagaland’s Kohima Sadar, appeared at the scene and claimed ownership of the bag.

However, police officials, adhering to standard operating procedures, continued their examination with caution despite the claim. Following a meticulous inspection by the Bomb Disposal Squad, the contents of the bag were confirmed to be multiple packets of suspected ganja, not explosives.



Also Read: 30 trained in traditional Larnai pottery in Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) was immediately alerted and has since taken over the case for detailed investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Nijumu Fithu has been taken into custody for questioning to determine the source and intended destination of the seized contraband.

Police suspect a broader drug trafficking operation may be involved, especially given increasing concerns over such activities in the region. A senior police officer monitoring the case noted that this incident highlights ongoing challenges in controlling narcotics smuggling in the area.

While the scare lasted over an hour, disrupting normal life in the busy market area, no injuries or further security threats were reported. The situation was brought under control following the confirmation that the bag did not contain explosives.