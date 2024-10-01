Air Marshal Surat Singh officially took charge as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Eastern Air Command, headquartered in Shillong, today.

A seasoned officer of the Indian Air Force, he was commissioned in the fighter stream in December 1986, marking nearly four decades of distinguished service.

Before his appointment to this prestigious role, Air Marshal Singh held the crucial position of Director General of Air Operations at Air Headquarters, where he played a pivotal role in overseeing and coordinating air operations nationwide.

His extensive experience includes commanding a frontline Air Force Station, which solidified his reputation as a capable leader and strategist.

A graduate of the renowned Command and Staff College in Australia, Air Marshal Singh has also held several key appointments throughout his illustrious career, contributing significantly to the operational readiness and strategic planning of the Indian Air Force, according to official sources from the IAF.

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