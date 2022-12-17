Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed at Guwahati, Assam on December 17 to attend the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council (NEC) jubilee in Meghalaya.

With a traditional gamusa, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted him at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

He will also attend a public meeting in Shillong at Polo Ground in addition to the NEC’s golden jubilee celebration

“Honoured to have received Adarniya Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Hon HM’s presence is always inspiring and an encouragement for us to work with renewed vigour for holistic growth of Assam and the North East,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18 will inaugurate and will lay the foundation stones of seven projects, said Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Saturday, December 17.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Minister Chowdhury said they have received the detailed program schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for December 18.

For the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive on Sunday, December 18.

It should be mentioned that the North Eastern Council (NEC) is a statutory advisory body that was established on November 7, 1972, in the capital city, under the North Eastern Council Act 1971.

Also read : PM to launch seven projects in Tripura on December 18



