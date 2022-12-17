Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18 will inaugurate and will lay the foundation stones of seven projects, said Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Saturday, December 17.

Speaking in a press conference this afternoon, Minister Chowdhury said they have received the detailed program schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for December 18.

“Prime Minister will arrive at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport at 2.25 PM and will reach at Vivekananda Maidan by 2.45 PM. The program will continue till 3.45 PM. Later he will hold a meeting with Ministers , MLA and core committee members of BJP. He will leave the state by 5:15 pm.”, he said.

Sharing the details of the project which PM will inaugurate, Minister Chowdhury said PM Modi will virtually inaugurate ‘Griha Prabesh’ of 1 lakh 51 thousands 19 beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin and 54,526 beneficiaries of PMAY-Urban, inauguration of state institution of hotel management at Ananda Nagar in Agartala, Widening of Agartala bypass road that connect NH08 and first ever Agartala government dental college.

PM Modi will lay foundation stones of 32 roads of 232 kms length under PMGSY III, 112 road projects of 542 kms length.

“We will also showcase our achievements through a short documentation”, said the minister.

He however claimed that this time the crowd will be massive and will break all the past records.

“We will see a massive crowd which will make a new record. Officially around 72, 000 people will be present at Swami Vivekananda Maidan which may increase. Special trains, small, large vehicles were arranged”, he added.

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