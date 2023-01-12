The scientific coal mining process, appeals, and applications that need to be authorised are at a very advanced stage, according to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday, January 11.



In response to claims made by the opposition that the state administration did not wish to initiate or enable lawful coal mining in Meghalaya, he stated that the scientific mining plan that needs to be authorised was at a very advanced stage with the centre.



Sangma remarked, "Mining stopped down while Mukul Sangma was the CM in 2014, and the opposition leaders are forgetting that it was shut down during their time." We don't know what he did in the five years following the end of mining, but it was this government that successfully petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the prohibition.

He reminded the opposition that once the embargo was lifted, the MDA government issued 18 prospecting licences. "We hope it (mining) will move forward now that the mining plans are been presented," he said.

The opposition was criticised by the chief minister for making claims without supporting evidence.



Also read : Meghalaya: Only first unit of Ganol Hydro Power Project completed, says CM Conrad Sangma



