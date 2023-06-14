One minor who had gone missing earlier this month has been rescued by Meghalaya police on June 13.

The girl was rescued from Malda town in West Bengal.

In a press statement, the Superintendent of Police (Tr), East Khasi Hills informed, “One Miss Prachi Ghosh age 17 years D/O Shri Gobinda Ghosh R/O Upper Mawprem Shillong had gone missing since 02.06.2023 from St. Margareth School, Laitumkhrah.”

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In this connection a case was registered vide Laitumkhrah PS Case No. 53 (06) 2023 U/S 363 IPC.

During the course of the investigation to find the whereabouts of the girl, police acquired some clues on the matter.

“…a Police team from East Khasi Hills District led by Sub-Inspector Md. Kayum proceeded to West Bengal in search of the missing girl, and recovered Prachi Ghosh on June 12, 2023, from Malda Town, West Bengal,” the statement concluded.