All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on December 13 will give cheques of ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the victims of the Mukroh border clash.

On December 12, she interacted with the victims of the Mukroh border clash in a closed-door meeting at Pinewood Hotel, Shillong.

''Our Hon'ble Chairperson Ms. Mamata Banerjee interacted with the victims of the Mukroh border clash in a closed-door meeting at Pinewood Hotel, Shillong. She will be handing out cheques of ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakhs to the families of the victims,'' an official statement said.

After handing over the cheques of ex-gratia amount, she will then head to the state central library, Shillong to attend the Party Workers’ Convention.

Notably, the firing took place following an alleged clash between an Assam Police team and a mob, in an area bordering the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Mukroh village in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district.

The Assam Police claimed that they had opened fire in self-defence as a mob surrounded them when they had been trying to intercept a truck allegedly smuggling timber.

They also claimed that the incident took place within the territory of Assam.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma condemned the Assam Police and forest guards for “entering Meghalaya” and resorting to “unprovoked firing”.

The residents of Mukroh village also asserted that the firing happened unprovoked and in Meghalaya.

Later, the Assam CM announced a one-man inquiry into the incident under a retired High Court judge while saying that the police probe would be handed over to the CBI.

His counterpart Sangma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on November 24 and demanded a probe by a Central agency.

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