In a bid to review poll preparedness for the Assembly polls in the state, a team of Election Commission officials will visit Meghalaya on December 12.

Notably, the Assembly election is scheduled to be held next year following which the chief electoral officer in the state has sought the deployment of 119 companies of central armed police forces for the 2023 Assembly polls.

''A team from Election Commission will visit the state and will hold meetings with state and central government agencies pertaining to Assembly elections,'' said Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor.

As per reports, the team will hold discussions with officials of police, income tax, and excise departments.

As per the Kharkongor, there are around 782 vulnerable polling stations and 402 have been identified as critical which may go up depending on the situation following which 119 companies of Armed police forces have sought to be deployed during the elections.

Besides this, the state election office is also engaged in enrolling eligible electors.

It is worth mentioning that Meghalaya has over 21.11 lakh eligible of which 10.68 lakh are women.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya's former chief minister Mukul Sangma has indicated that he might contest from the two constituencies in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

''Cards are close to our chest,'' he replied when asked whether he is contesting from the two constituencies or not on December 11.



However, while speaking to the media over the matter, he also asserted that decisions would be taken depending on the party's strategy and politics.

Sangma further said that there is a demand from a number of constituencies for him to contest from other seats, adding, ''In this regard, a decision will be taken upon in consistency with what will be strategically and politically appropriate for a party.''

Also read: Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma likely to contest from two seats in upcoming Assembly elections