As the border talks between the two states Meghalaya and Assam are ongoing, Khasi and Pnar villages under the disputed Block-1 area have demanded from the state government to re-transfer Block-1 back to the state of Meghalaya.

There are 36 Khasi and Pnar villages which falls under the Block-1 area.

The delegation of the village leaders along with Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) MDC from Barato, Aibor Shadap on Monday met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to discuss on the matter.

The MDC, Shadap said he personally had a word with the village leaders and discussed in length with the chief minister and have urged upon the government to put pressure on the Assam counterparts to re-transfer the Block-1 area to Meghalaya during the second phase of the boundary talks between the two states.

The MDC said that for the last 70 years all the 36 villages were forcefully aligned with the West Karbi-Anglong district, now as the ongoing border talks is on the table, we urge the government to bring all 36 within the jurisdiction of the state of Meghalaya.

Chandami Sungoh the Hynniewtrep Border Dispute Redressal Forum chairman said that the CM told them the members of the Regional Committee of Jaintia Hills be visiting the areas in Block I adding that both the Meghalaya CM and Assam CM will also be visiting the areas.

“We have not been informed about the dates of the visits,” Sungoh said.

According to Sungoh, the CM also suggested that they should come out in large to express on their desire to be part of Meghalaya.

He further said that they fully understand that the solution to the long pending dispute should be as per the wish of the people.

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