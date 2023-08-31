In a determined effort to bring peace to the warring Pnar and Karbi communities dwelling along the borderlands of Meghalaya and Assam, the Karbi Students’ Association (KSA) and the Jaintia Students’ Movement (JSM) convened on August 30 in Diphu, within the Karbi Anglong District.

This pivotal assembly signifies a promising step towards achieving harmonious resolutions among the communities that inhabit the border territories of West Karbi Anglong, Assam, as well as the border regions of West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.



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In a collective decision, both organizations resolved to establish a peace committee named the ‘Students’ Committee For Peace Initiative.' The purpose of this committee is to address various issues, including differences, misunderstandings, minor conflicts, and other matters that have contributed to the tensions and divisions between the Pnar and Karbi populations residing along the border areas.