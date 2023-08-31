The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has imposed Section 144 in and around the Secretariat Hill until further orders.

The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate on August 30 issued an order imposing Section 144 CrPC in and around the Secretariat Hill in anticipation of law-and-order issues following reports that some groups will organise demonstrations across the district and there might be some disturbance.



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The order restricts individuals from holding demonstrations or rallies within a 200-metre radius of the Raj Bhavan and Meghalaya Secretariat Building.

The decision was taken in view of proposed demonstrations by a number of organizations.