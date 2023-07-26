As the second phase of the border talk between the states of Assam and Meghalaya is in full swing, Legislator of Nongpoh and member of the Ri Bhoi District Regional Committee Mayralborn Syiem said that whatever the government is doing is for the interests of the people at large.

“Keeping in mind, whatever we do it will be for the interests of the people at large, that is the intention and motive within the Regional Committee under the leadership of the chairman and deputy CM Prestone Tyngsong. We move ahead with a positive mind and then we will take a step, whatever the Regional Committee will recommend to the government it will be for the benefit of the people”, said MLA Mayraylborn.



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“Until and unless we have spot inspection on the ground with the regional committee from Assam, we can’t say anything now, but we will ensure that whatever we do will be in the interest of the people,” he added.

The MLA also informed that both the regional committees from the two states will hold another round of discussion on August 25, and on August 26 they will conduct a spot inspection to visit the areas of Desh Domrea.

He informed that in the second phase, the areas include - Desh Domrea, Block - II, Borduar and Nongwah Mawtammur. The Regional Committee of Ri Bhoi will initiate the talk from Desh Domrea followed by Nongwan Mawtammur then Borduar.