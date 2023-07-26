The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) on July 26 has lodged an FIR against a Twitter account by the name "Legal Rights Observatory-LRO @LegaILRO" for accusing the students' body of inciting communal violence regarding the incident at Mahadev Khola on July 24.

Donald Thabah, the General Secretary of KSU said that the accusation of this particular Twitter account is “unjustified” and “baseless”.

“The KSU has decided that because of such gravity of the allegations, we are compelled to lodge an FIR in the Superintendent of Shillong City”, said Thabah.

It may be mentioned, the Legal LRO in its tweet has alleged that “Khasi Students Union- KSU goons attacked Mahadev Khola mandir, 101 Area Lower Lowsohtun, Shillong, Meghalaya. We can see them assaulting priests and women devotees including the family of priests. Will Presb Church stop hate-mongering?”.



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Thabah said that blaming the Church and the Union for involving in such an incident is very wrong. He also said that the KSU is not affiliated with any religious organisation but the KSU stands for the welfare and safeguarding of the entire Khasi community.

“We will not indulge in any activities that might be detrimental to any particular religious group”, he added.

The unavailability of any influx-checking mechanisms has compelled the KSU and other pressure groups to step-in in to protect the Khasi community.

He further stated that the accusations from this Legal LRO are to try to instigate a conflict between the Hindu and the tribal Christians not only in Meghalaya but the whole of North East.

“What they want is the support from all India to be against the tribals…this is very wrong because, in the fight against illegal migration into the State, there has never been an instance that any religious places will be attacked”, he added.