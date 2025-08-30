Assam police constable arrested for 'sexually assaulting' minor in Meghalaya

An Assam Police constable was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in a village under the jurisdiction of Mawlasnai Outpost in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district, officials said on August 30.

The incident reportedly took place on August 27. Following the complaint, a police team traced the accused to Lumding in Assam, where he was arrested on August 28 and subsequently brought to Nongpoh the same day for further investigation.

A senior police officer confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that the chargesheet will be filed soon. “We will ensure that the trial is completed at the earliest,” the officer said.

Authorities have also initiated proceedings to provide compensation to the victim as per the law. The police assured strict action against the accused and emphasised their commitment to protecting the rights and safety of minors in the state.



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