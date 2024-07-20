At approximately 16:30 to 17:30 hours today, 200 students from India, including 39 from Meghalaya, are expected to cross the Sonamura border from Bangladesh.

In preparation for their arrival, officials from the Government of Meghalaya have been coordinating with its counterparts in Tripura.

The State Government is also in touch with authorities in the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh to ensure the safe evacuation of the students.



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The Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sonamura have organized refreshments and packed food for the incoming students of Meghalaya from Bangladesh.

Additionally, two super deluxe sleeper coaches with security have been arranged at the Sonamura border to ensure the comfort and safety of the students. Dinner for the students has been coordinated through the DC of Khliehriat at the Government Circuit House in Khliehriat.

Ensuring the students' safety is our utmost priority. In the Government of Meghalaya’s ongoing efforts, separate nodal officers from the Administration and Police have also been appointed to oversee the entire process.