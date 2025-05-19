Shillong Engineering College is set to launch its inaugural academic session, marking a historic moment with Meghalaya’s first government engineering college ready to open its doors.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visited the campus on May 19 in order to review preparations and shared his enthusiasm in a tweet, calling it “the beginning of a new chapter for technical education in our state.”

He added that the institution would bring promising opportunities for students across Meghalaya, strengthening the state's higher education landscape and contributing to capacity building in the technical sector.

The college is expected to play a key role in empowering local youth with quality education and skills in engineering and technology.

Earlier during the day, CM Sangma conducted a comprehensive inspection of Ïewduh (Bara Bazar) on Monday, May 19, traversing through the market's diverse sections while heavy rainfall provided firsthand experience of infrastructure challenges facing vendors and shoppers alike.

The inspection tour began at Motphran and took the Chief Minister through vegetable, fish, meat, poultry, and handicrafts sections before continuing to Ïew Mawlong and concluding at Khlieh Ïew.

"There's a lot that needs to be done, and today's rain offered valuable insight into the daily challenges faced by the public and shopkeepers alike," Sangma stated following the visit.