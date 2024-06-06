The BIS Guwahati Branch Office held an interactive session on June 05 with stakeholders, industries, academia, and laboratories at Hotel Pinewood, Shillong.

The event featured Pramod Kumar Tiwari, IAS Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and was attended by Pravin Bakshi, IAS Commissioner & Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Meghalaya, along with other officials.

Tiwari highlighted the importance of quality consciousness in products and processes, emphasizing the role of certified standards in promoting quality.



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He stressed the need for awareness and sensitization around standards and compliance with quality control orders for manufacturers. He also discussed various BIS initiatives such as Hallmarking, the BIS CARE app, and important standards for everyday products.

Additionally, Tiwari elaborated on the significance of Product Certification (ISI mark), Management Systems Certification, Hallmarking of Gold and Silver Jewellery, and Laboratory Services, aiming to benefit both industries and consumers.

The interaction aimed to foster collaboration and discuss key issues related to BIS's initiatives to promote standards across various sectors of the economy to build a robust quality ecosystem.

The session also deliberated on various BIS schemes for safeguarding consumer interests.