The National Executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Health Minister of Meghalaya, AL Hek, said that locals in the interstate borders are not happy with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Assam and Meghalaya and therefore the Union government needs to review it.

“We need to talk, discuss, and review the interests of the people of the state. Therefore, I will take up this issue with the Centre," said AL Hek while speaking to reporters.

Hek said many people residing along the interstate border are not happy with the MoU signed by the two Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya on March 29.

“Many people of the state will go to Assam and will no longer enjoy ST status since Assam will not accord it to them but will treat them like any other tribe residing in that state”, said Hek.

“The government should act according to the people’s will and hear their problems before arriving at a decision, so the rights of the citizens should not be deprived," he added.

According to him, the proper survey is needed to ensure people residing along the border are not deprived of their rights.