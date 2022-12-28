Spreading their wings across the East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya TMC conducted a Block Level Meeting in Mawngap village, Mawphlang constituency along with other state TMC leaders.

Commenting on the nationwide atrocities against Christians perpetrated by BJP, Meghalaya TMC MLA George B Lyngdoh surmised that the day is not too far when the proxy-BJP government would inflict the same on the people of Meghalaya. He duly pointed out, “The BJP has started to work its policy. They are keeping a close watch on how many churches and leaders we have, or how many families have been part of the Christian community in the last six years.”

Coming down heavily on 'BJP’s intention is to homogenise all the states', he said, “Churches are being collapsed. We have to take a stand and talk against this. Their arrival damages the legacy of the state.”

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However, with a strong faith in reifying Meghalaya TMC’s promises, Lyngdoh assured, “We came here for your families and children. We have started with a promise to fully support the women in every household in 2023 by launching the Women Empowerment Card (WE Card) under MFIWE Scheme”

During the event, a host of Meghalaya TMC leaders were present including Meghalaya TMC Vice President George B Lyngdoh, Meghalaya TMC Vice President James Lyngdoh, Meghalaya TMC Vice President Kathelene Marbaniang, Meghalaya TMC Block President Elgiva Rynjah, and Mawphlang Block Convenor Mawkordor Rynjah among other Meghalaya TMC leaders.