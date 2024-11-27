Acting on a specific tip-off, troops of the 22nd Battalion, Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya, in coordination with local police, apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals near the international border in West Garo Hills district on November 26, 2024.

The individuals, identified as Taharul Islam (23) from Chapainawabganj district and Md. Sayed (30) from the Rajshahi district in Bangladesh, was intercepted during a joint operation.

During initial questioning, the duo disclosed that they had illegally entered India approximately six months ago via the Murshidabad border in West Bengal.



Also Read: Meghalaya's NEHU crisis: Education panel completes probe into alleged failures, report awaited

Following their entry, they travelled to Chennai, where they found employment as masons at a construction site.

An FIR has been registered, and the apprehended individuals were handed over to Dalu Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The operation underscores the vigilance of BSF Meghalaya in safeguarding India’s borders and its proactive collaboration with local law enforcement to address cross-border infiltration.

Security forces remain committed to maintaining peace and preventing illegal activities along the international boundary.