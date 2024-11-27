The two-member inquiry committee, sent by the Ministry of Education to investigate alleged administrative failures at Meghalaya's North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), has completed its review.

As unresolved issues persist at the university, students, teachers and the faculty are anticipating the report which is most likely to be submitted by November 29, Friday.

The high-powered committee, comprising former University Grants Commission Chairman Professor D P Singh and former Assam University vice-chancellor Professor Dilip Chandra Nath, spent hours hearing grievances from students, teachers, and staff representatives during their visit.

The outcome of the investigation will mark an important moment in the ongoing turmoil at the university, as it will determine the path to restoring normalcy and normal conduct of classes and other operations.

Additionally, it will decide the future of Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla’s tenure.

On the other hand, the agitating students who were earlier on a hunger strike continued their sit-in.

Earlier, Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, on November 26, emphasised the importance of the Central government consulting the state government on key appointments, particularly that of the Vice-Chancellor.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh stressed that the Centre must take stock of the correct academic ambience in the university, further exalting the need for the need to hold close consultations with the state government on matters of appointments.