BSF personnel among two injured in suspected gas cylinder blast in Shillong

Two people, including a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, were injured in a suspected gas cylinder explosion at a house in Umpling, Lumdiengmet, on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 10 am, sending shockwaves through the locality.

Police suspect the blast may have been triggered by a gas leak or the explosion of an LPG cylinder, though investigations are still underway to ascertain the exact cause.

The injured were identified as BSF personnel Sandeep Kumar and Subham Cheran Momin, who were inside the house when the explosion occurred. Both were initially rushed to the BSF hospital in Umpling, but owing to the seriousness of their injuries, they were later shifted to NEIGRIHMS for advanced treatment. One of them was subsequently transferred to Guwahati for specialised medical care after his condition worsened.



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According to sources, the blast caused extensive damage to the house and nearby structures, leaving the affected family shaken. Reports suggest that the BSF personnel had attempted to alert others and ensure safety after detecting a possible gas leak, moments before the explosion.

Local residents described the incident as terrifying, with debris scattered around and the loud noise of the blast creating panic across the neighbourhood.

Police officials have cordoned off the site and are conducting an investigation to determine the precise cause of the explosion.