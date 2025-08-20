Meghalaya hands appointment letters to 445 new civil defence and home guards recruits

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to 445 newly recruited personnel of the Civil Defence and Home Guards Department at a Rozgar Mela held in Mawdiangdiang.

Civil Defence and Home Guards Minister Comingone Ymbon handed over the appointment letters to the recruits, who will join the department as sub-inspectors, guardsmen, drivers and non-combatant staff.

Congratulating the new appointees, Ymbon urged them to uphold discipline, integrity and dedication in their service. “Every action you take reflects not only upon yourself, but upon the institution you represent and the state you serve,” he told the gathering. He described the department as a vital force that stands as “pillars of courage and resilience” during natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes and cyclones, as well as during emergencies like fires, accidents and law-and-order situations.

The minister also commended the smooth completion of the recruitment process, which had faced setbacks during the physical efficiency test due to heavy rains.



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Civil Defence and Home Guards Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri informed that over 22,000 candidates had applied for the recruitment drive. The selection was made through physical and written tests, followed by interviews, before arriving at the final 445 appointments.

Director of Civil Defence M.K. Sangma said another 233 personnel will be recruited in the coming months. He further revealed that a proposal has been submitted to the state government to convert the Border Wing Home Guards Battalion into the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to address manpower shortages. “The Border Wing would be raised separately on a voluntary basis, with recruits drawn from areas along the Bangladesh border, as originally envisaged by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said.

Officials said the new recruits are expected to strengthen Meghalaya’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities, while also enhancing public safety across the state.